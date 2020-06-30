Essex County offering free COVID-19 testing in Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA — Free COVID-19 testing is available from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ticonderoga elementary and middle schools following the report of a confirmed case of a resident who attended a religious Mass on June 21.

The Governor's Office announced the availability of testing by news release at about 3:30 p.m. The testing is being conducted by the state and county department of health.

"An initial investigation found that an individual who was present at the service tested positive for COVID-19 following exposure to an individual who contracted the virus in Florida," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said by news release. "The individual from Essex County is adhering to appropriate self-isolation measures, and there have been no additional known exposures related to this religious service."

The individual attended the 9 a.m. Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Ticonderoga, according to health officials.

The testing site is located at 116 Alexandria Ave.

