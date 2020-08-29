Essex County not including nursing home resident recoveries in case count

The county said that there have been 44 positive COVID-19 cases among residents in the Elizabethtown nursing home since the cluster began. One resident died on Aug. 18 and four more have died since then.

A total of 30 staff members have tested positive along with seven people who had contact with staff. Of those, 10 staff members have recovered as did one of the seven who had contacts with staff.

The county has not had any nursing home cases until this cluster. The nursing home has 86 residents.

The county has had 79 cases since the Essex Center outbreak was identified on Aug. 17. Two of the cases are not linked to that cluster. County health officials believe that there were two cases in June and one in July linked to this cluster as well as one Clinton County resident who died.

Whitmarsh said health officials still do not know how the staff members became infected. They have been wearing mask and other protective gear, but some staff members have become friends outside of work and socialized.

There was a 19-day lag time between when the first infected employee was tested and when the results were received.

“The testing capacity at labs is so stressed right now,” she said.