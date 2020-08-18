Essex County has first COVID death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Essex County had its first coronavirus death Tuesday.

A resident died of coronavirus at Essex Center, a nursing home in Elizabethtown, Public Health said.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones, and the health care workers who helped care for this individual,” Public Health Director Linda Beers said in a news release. “We’re very disheartened to have a death in our county.”

Now Public Health is trying to trace the infection back to its source.

Some staff at the home have tested positive in the past, but no one is currently positive, Beers said. However, because the incubation period for coronavirus is so long, the patient could have been infected weeks ago.

Every resident has now been tested and the county is awaiting results.

“We’re doing contact tracing on anybody who has had contact with the resident,” she said. “We’re working really hard, following all the protocols.”

Essex Center has not been allowing visitors. To avoid large group gatherings, staff have even been broadcasting bingo into each resident’s room so that they can play while apart.

