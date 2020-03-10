Essex County eyes 2% bed tax hike

The Essex County Board of Supervisors is getting ready to decide on a long-ago proposed local law that would increase the county bed tax from 3% to 5%.

The county’s bed tax, or occupancy tax, is collected on all hotel, motel, bed-and-breakfast and short-term vacation rental stays. A proposal to increase the tax first surfaced last year, when the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism offered a plan for the new revenue that would’ve seen the money directed to a community enhancement fund for local-level projects to accommodate tourism or mitigate its impacts.

That, however, is not necessarily what the county proposes to do with the revenue.

Before putting together this local law to increase the tax, the Board of Supervisors was required to first get authorization from the state Legislature. Bills providing the board with that authority to increase the tax were sponsored by state Sen. Betty Little and Assemblyman Dan Stec, both of Queensbury, and passed each chamber last June. The bill was delivered to Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Dec. 17, 2019, and signed a few days later, on Dec. 20.

The local law, if adopted, would only increase the occupancy tax — not outline how the additional revenue would be used. A plan for that revenue would be voted on separately.