Essex County Department of Health reports fourth death at Essex Center

A fourth Essex Center resident has died of coronavirus, Essex County Department of Health reported.

And community spread may have begun, with one close contact of an employee, and another community member, both testing positive. However, the close contact had been quarantined before the positive test result came back.

Two more employees also tested positive. There are now 31 Essex Center employees with coronavirus (three of whom do not live in the county), as well as 33 residents. Four of the residents have died.

In other nursing home outbreaks, many residents have caught the virus, because it’s difficult to keep residents separate. But so many workers getting sick is not typical.

In Warren County, where Glens Falls Center and The Pines had outbreaks, a small number of employees tested positive.

“In general terms, there were significantly more residents who became ill than staff members at the nursing homes in Warren County where outbreaks occurred,” said Warren County spokesman Don Lehman.