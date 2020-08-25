Essex County Department of Health reports fourth death at Essex Center

A fourth Essex Center resident has died of coronavirus, Essex County Department of Health reported.
And community spread may have begun, with one close contact of an employee, and another community member, both testing positive. However, the close contact had been quarantined before the positive test result came back.
Two more employees also tested positive. There are now 31 Essex Center employees with coronavirus (three of whom do not live in the county), as well as 33 residents. Four of the residents have died.
In other nursing home outbreaks, many residents have caught the virus, because it’s difficult to keep residents separate. But so many workers getting sick is not typical.
In Warren County, where Glens Falls Center and The Pines had outbreaks, a small number of employees tested positive.
“In general terms, there were significantly more residents who became ill than staff members at the nursing homes in Warren County where outbreaks occurred,” said Warren County spokesman Don Lehman.
The Essex County Department of Health has not yet announced how so many workers caught the virus. Some of them live in the same house in Elizabethtown, but spokesman Jeff Jacomowitz said the workers have strictly followed health rules there.
“In most cases, they have their own room, due to insurance, safety and health reasons, and must wear masks at times where they cannot be six feet apart,” he said in a statement. “We have had no issues with new out-of-town staff members to follow the rules and guidelines.”
On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that five states were taken off the quarantine list because their infection rate dropped. They are Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland and Montana.
Guam was added to the list. The complete list of places from which travelers must quarantine for 14 days is: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Virgin Islands and Wisconsin.
Also on Tuesday:
- Warren County reported one person tested positive, bringing the county’s total to 292 confirmed cases since March, with two people currently sick. They are both mildly ill, and no one is hospitalized. Contact tracers are still trying to determine where the latest person caught the virus. It’s not easy, because the person did not wear a mask or practice social distancing, Health Services said. Those who were exposed have been quarantined, and testing is being arranged.
- Washington County reported no new cases and no new recoveries. Three people are still ill, and no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported one person tested positive, for a total of 859 confirmed cases. Eleven people recovered, for a total of 798 recoveries. There are 44 people still sick, and one is hospitalized, an improvement of one.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, a Corinth resident and the three Moreau residents have recovered, as well as one Wilton resident. Still sick are one Hadley resident and one Wilton resident.
- Essex County reported four more people tested positive, for a total of 63 cases. Three people, all residents of Essex Center, are hospitalized. Three additional employees tested positive but do not live in the county and are not included in the county’s statistics. Five of the employees have recovered. That leaves 54 people still ill in the county.
- The Capital Region reported 46 people tested positive Monday, the latest day for which regional totals were available. That was a positive test rate of 1.4%, mainly because the northern counties have very few cases and balanced out large numbers to the south. Schenectady County reported 24 cases, a 4.4% positive test rate, and Albany County reported 10 cases, a 1.2% positive test rate.
- Statewide, 629 people tested positive Monday, the latest day for which that data was available. That was a 0.94% positive test rate.
- There were 488 people hospitalized with coronavirus in the state Monday and two people died of it.
- Locally, Glens Falls Hospital reported no coronavirus patients, an improvement from two patients Monday, and Saratoga Hospital reported one, an improvement from two patients Monday.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
