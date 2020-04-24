Essex County coroner resigns citing broken system

“Essex County’s current local law regarding coroners was enacted as a result of questions concerning investigation at the scene, removal and transportation of the decedent, central dispatch, unnecessary autopsies, procedures re non-coroner cases and response times. Saving money was not the county’s top priority, but the treatment of the deceased was. Overall, I believe the county has saved money in tightening up procedures,” Manning said. “The county took great pains to evaluate the situation and relied on experts in the field for advice and upon local law enforcement and the New York State Police.”

Manning said the allocation of the towns was done in conjunction with State Police and is “based on the closest/quickest car concept and an attempt to be fair using population.”

He added that if there been any questions about the zones, the county would consider them.

“Mr. Whitelaw sent us an email a day or two before he resigned and with all the work we are doing with COVID-19, no one was able to respond. His resignation came unexpectedly,” Manning said.