Essex County Board of Supervisors approve 2% bed tax hike

Effective June 1, Essex County’s occupancy tax will be 5%, up from 3%.

The occupancy tax, also known as bed tax, is collected on all hotel, motel, bed-and-breakfast and short-term vacation rental stays. The Essex County Board of Supervisors voted to increase the tax by 2% on Monday.

A proposal to increase the tax first surfaced last year, when the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism offered a plan for the new revenue that would’ve seen the money directed to a community enhancement fund for local-level projects to accommodate tourism or mitigate its impacts.

But while the county awaited authorization from the state to increase the tax, Essex County supervisors decided on a different way to split the revenue.

Currently, ROOST receives 95% of the more than $2 million a year generated through the county’s bed tax. The county Treasurer’s Office keeps 5% to cover administrative costs.

Now with the 2% increase, each of Essex County’s 19 towns will receive a minimum of $20,000 each year through the occupancy tax, according to county Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland.