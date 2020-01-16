Essex County asks Warren County to hold off on rail abandonment

Warren County's action was motivated in part by the fact that the county has to spend an estimated $300,000 a year to maintain the rail line, with no prospect of any rail operator who wants to run trains on it.

Since the line in Essex County is privately owned by SNCR, Essex County does not have those expenses.

SNCR has walked away from the Sanford Lake Branch, and much of it is in need of significant repairs and maintenance, having sat unused for years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gilliland, chairman of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, said Warren County's decision left its neighbors "high and dry" and was rushed without enough discussions with Essex County.

"All we are asking them to do is hold it in abeyance and work with us on it," Gilliland said.

Gilliland said Horicon Supervisor Matthew Simpson has reached out to Essex County leaders to indicate that Warren County officials will try to work with their counterparts in Essex County, but there was little interest in Warren County.

Simpson said Wednesday that Warren County leaders ultimately have to do what's best for Warren County taxpayers.