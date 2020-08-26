Essex County asks all nursing homes to stop visitation

In an effort to control the spread of coronavirus, the Essex County Department of Health has asked all nursing homes in that county to stop visitation for 14 days.

They all agreed to do so, starting immediately. Visitation was also canceled at the Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

The issue is that the outbreak at the Essex Center nursing home, which has also infected two dozen employees, may spread through the community.

"I don’t know where it is and the next 14 days will shake it out," said Department of Health Director Linda Beers. "We’re working really diligently on controlling this."

She added that she was relieved that everyone agreed to halt visitation.

"I think it's a best practice," she said. "We’re feeling good about that."

The department has been working nonstop since Aug. 17, when the first Essex Center resident tested positive and three residents died. A fourth died Tuesday.

"We are testing every day, people here until 9 o'clock at night," Beers said. "I'm not complaining. We have a lot of good support."

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.