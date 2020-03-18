Essex, Clinton need more coronavirus test kits

A lack of coronavirus testing kits is slowing down diagnoses in Essex and Clinton counties, medical providers are reporting.

Hudson Headwaters Health Network is reporting that the capacity to test patients in those counties is very limited.

Tests are only available for patients “patients with severe symptoms,” the network said in a press release.

That’s because of a “lack of viral swabs and test kits,” the network said.

It added that it is urgently working with elected officials, suppliers and hospital partners to obtain the testing materials as fast as possible.

As of Tuesday, Essex County only had results from 23 tests in its system.

“We know there are more people that have been tested,”said Andrea Whitmarsh, senior public health educator at Essex County Public Health. “But in order to be as accurate as possible going forward, we are going with results reported in our surveillance system.”

She added that while she supported the need to only test people who had symptoms, the county needs more kits.

"For sure, up here supplies are running low," she said. "So what the organiations are doing is, they're prioritizing who is tested."

