Essex Center, where outbreak occurred, gets another case

Three weeks after every ill resident at Essex Center recovered from coronavirus, another resident at the nursing home has tested positive for the virus.
On Oct. 5, Essex Center reported that 51 residents in the nursing home and 26 employees had recovered from the coronavirus outbreak and no one at the nursing home was still ill. Three residents are still hospitalized and 17 residents died, a death rate of 25%.
The home is operated by Centers Health Care. Other homes in the area, including another home owned by Centers Health Care, had a fatality rate of about 26% when outbreaks of coronavirus occurred early this year.
The Essex Center outbreak began sometime before Aug. 17, when a resident died of the virus. After his death, every resident was tested and a quarter of them tested positive. Although isolation procedures were put in place, more than half of the residents eventually caught the virus. The center has room for 100 residents, but is not always full.
Also Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo sharply criticized the federal government’s public-private partnership to distribute a coronavirus vaccine. The plan is to distribute it through private physicians and pharmacies, such as CVS and Walgreens, Cuomo said.
But he wants some of the vaccine to go to the states, so that they can run massive distribution events.
“That is a very limited distribution mechanism. They do not provide for a state to organize vaccination with state personnel on any scale,” he said, predicting it would take private companies a year to vaccinate the entire country.
“This country can't afford to take one year to do vaccinations. So, I think their fundamental plan, while simplistic, is deeply flawed,” he said.
Friday’s statistics:
- Warren County reported two cases, one with no clear cause and one in which a person was infected at their workplace outside the county, for a total of 402 confirmed cases since March. There are 22 people currently ill, and none are hospitalized. In Vermont’s travel advisory, the county is in “yellow,” so 14-day quarantines are required before any county resident visits Vermont, and after any Vermont resident leaves Warren County. The advisory is updated every Tuesday.
- Washington County reported two new cases, one connected to a recent case and one with no clear cause, for a total of 33 confirmed cases since March. There are 17 people currently ill, one of whom is hospitalized. In Vermont’s travel advisory, the county is in “green,” meaning no quarantine is required in regards to Vermont travel. The advisory is updated every Tuesday.
- Saratoga County reported 18 people tested positive, for a total of 1,369 cases since March. There were 22 recoveries, for a total of 1,217 recoveries. There are 133 people currently ill, and six are hospitalized, an decrease from seven Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include: one Northumberland resident (for a total of two), one town of Saratoga resident (for a total of two) and one Schuylerville resident (for a total of four). Still ill: one Northumberland resident, one town of Saratoga resident, one Schuylerville resident, one South Glens Falls resident and 11 Wilton residents. Recovered: one Moreau resident.
- In Vermont’s travel advisory, Saratoga County is in red, requiring county residents to quarantine for 14 days prior to visiting Vermont, and requiring Vermont residents to quarantine after their visit.
- Essex County reported three new cases, including one Essex Center resident. Four people are currently ill, one of whom is hospitalized, in addition to three Essex Center residents who have been hospitalized for so long that Essex County is no longer tracking them as COVID patients. In Vermont’s travel advisory, Essex County is in “yellow,” meaning county residents must quarantine for 14 days before traveling to Vermont, and Vermont residents must quarantine after visiting the county.
- Saratoga Hospital reported one coronavirus patient. Glens Falls Hospital also reported one.
For Thursday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 83 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.1%. The goal is to stay under 1%, and three counties in the region were over that Thursday. Albany County was the highest, at 2.2% and 45 new cases. Greene County was at 1.8% with three new cases, and Saratoga County was at 1.7%.
- Statewide, 2,255 people tested positive Thursday, an overall positive test rate of 1.53%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 2.75% and the state without the hot spots had a positive test rate of 1.38%.
- There were 1,085 people hospitalized with coronavirus Thursday and 12 people died.
