Essex Center, where outbreak occurred, gets another case

Three weeks after every ill resident at Essex Center recovered from coronavirus, another resident at the nursing home has tested positive for the virus.

On Oct. 5, Essex Center reported that 51 residents in the nursing home and 26 employees had recovered from the coronavirus outbreak and no one at the nursing home was still ill. Three residents are still hospitalized and 17 residents died, a death rate of 25%.

The home is operated by Centers Health Care. Other homes in the area, including another home owned by Centers Health Care, had a fatality rate of about 26% when outbreaks of coronavirus occurred early this year.

The Essex Center outbreak began sometime before Aug. 17, when a resident died of the virus. After his death, every resident was tested and a quarter of them tested positive. Although isolation procedures were put in place, more than half of the residents eventually caught the virus. The center has room for 100 residents, but is not always full.

Also Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo sharply criticized the federal government’s public-private partnership to distribute a coronavirus vaccine. The plan is to distribute it through private physicians and pharmacies, such as CVS and Walgreens, Cuomo said.