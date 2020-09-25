Essex Center nursing home loses two more to COVID

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two more people have died of coronavirus, the Essex County Department of Health reported.

Both people were Essex Center nursing home residents. An outbreak there has killed 13 people. Four are now hospitalized, up from three Thursday. In addition, another resident of the nursing home tested positive.

Cases are increasing in the region now that schools have reopened, but policies limiting students’ time together in school have slowed the spread.

Three baseball players, including two in Washington County and one in Warren County, have been infected with coronavirus after playing together at games over the weekend. But the player who tested positive first, a Hudson Falls High School student, had not been in school for six days because the school divided students into Group A and Group B. That gave him enough time to develop symptoms, get tested and get the results back before his next day of in-person school.

A second student at Hadley-Luzerne’s Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School tested positive for coronavirus, but had not been in school "in a couple days," said Superintendent Beecher Baker.