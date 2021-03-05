Essential workers vaccine clinic sign-up at 1 p.m. today

Washington County will be taking appointments today at 1 p.m. for a COVID vaccine clinic for essential workers.

Sign up for the vaccine at washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus or by calling 518-746-2422.

Only those without internet access should call at 1 p.m. Everyone else should use the link. The link will be taken down when all appointments are filled, which will happen within minutes.

Only 1B essential workers can be vaccinated for this clinic.

That means that the following groups cannot sign up for this clinic: health care workers, people age 65 and older, and people with comorbidities. (They are eligible if they have a qualifying job, such as grocery store clerk or first responder).

The clinic will be held on March 8.

Also, the Price Chopper at 677 Upper Glen Street, Queensbury, will now be offering the coronavirus vaccine to people age 65 and older.

That’s in addition to two locations locally that have already been offering it: the Price Choppers at 9 Glen St, Glens Falls and 3049 Route 50, Wilton.

Appointments can be scheduled at https://scrcxp.pdhi.com/Portal/Member/3e419790-81a3-4639-aa08-6bd223f995df. Every day new appointment slots become available.