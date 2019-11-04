QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack celebrated Black Solidarity Day with a visit from the True Black History Museum and its director, Fred Saffold, who spoke to a group of students, teachers and local activists on Monday.
The memorial day, created by Panama-born Carlos E. Russell in 1969, takes place annually on the Monday before Election Day and traditionally has been a daylong moratorium on spending by the African diaspora to highlight racial inequality, according to Saffold.
Queensbury middle school and high school students attended along with SUNY Adirondack students and faculty and local NAACP members.
Saffold spoke broadly about the role African Americans have played in the economy and culture and alluded to how deeply ingrained, if not always recognized, these contributions have been.
“We often tend to reduce black history to individual acts by phenomenal people, but the collective contribution of black people is interwoven into the fabric of this country and those contributions are immeasurable,” he said.
He gave a litany of examples of contributions, inventions and innovations to technology, culture and religion that ranged from light bulb filaments to James Brown to highlight this interconnectivity.
Part of the reason he gives lectures and tours with his museum exhibit is to open dialogues with whoever he can about race and, hopefully, make progress in righting historical and ongoing injustices.
“It’s important to be able to reach young people and give them cultural education they don’t get in school, and they probably wouldn’t get had they not come here, and wake up a consciousness of cultural competence,” Saffold said.
Ricardo Blair, an artist and SUNY Adirondack student, was recognized during the lecture for contributing a piece to commemorate the day and event. He said his inspiration came from a lack of depictions of African Americans as kings despite many powerful civilizations where they were kings.
Kingdoms such as Aksum and figures such as Mansa Musa were inspirations for his work, he said.
Queensbury eighth-grader Holly Pizzigati said one of her takeaways was the many ways society and culture has been affected by African Americans.
“If we didn’t have African Americans then the world would be really bland. I think we wouldn’t be as friendly and I think we wouldn’t have as many opportunities, because Rosa Parks and Harriet Tubman opened up so many opportunities and fought for what they believed in,” Pizzigati said.
SUNY Adirondack sophomore Dakota Harris said it is critical for every American to understand the deep roots of the oppression of Africans in the formation of the country.
“Really the only reason we had the finances to go to war with a place like Britain or gain our independence is because we had so much leftover money from not paying for labor,” Harris said. “As a whole, America would not be here, quite literally, without African Americans.”
He said he hopes days such as Black Solidarity Day can further a message of equality and help create a world where poverty and other societal harms are not heavily dependent on skin color.
“You’re never going to be able to eliminate racism as a whole, but what you can do is make it a hell of a lot harder and not forget the history or culture that invents it, because the goal isn’t promoting African American history over white history or anything like that, it’s remembering everybody’s history as a whole,” Harris said.
Saffold said his work is to present information some may not have heard, but also to charge them to take an active role in creating social and racial justice.
“Cultural sensitivity is not the ideal. Black people don’t want you to be sensitive to us,” Saffold said. “What we all and have been seeking elusively since the founding of this country is, simply, equality.”
