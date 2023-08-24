BOLTON LANDING – Feminists of all ages, sexes, colors, and creeds are invited to attend the Woman’s Equality Day event commemorating the 50th anniversary of Women's Equality Day. The theme of the event is billed as “Honoring the Past – Focusing on the Future” and will serve a dual purpose, organizer Mary O’Donnell Enhorning said.

The event will celebrate how far equal rights have come, but also will garner support organizers need to ask Congress to remove the unprecedented, seven-year stipulation to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. In 1971 and 1972, the Act to amend the Constitution passed both houses of Congress but with a seven-year deadline, which was extended to 1982. By then, only 35 states, of the 38 needed, had ratified it. In 2020, Virginia became the 38th state, and now organizers would like Congress to remove the deadline and allow the amendment to become part of the Constitution.

“Despite forward strides, undermining themes like implicit bias and sexual harassment persist. We've been hindered by complacency, and now is the moment to rekindle our commitment and advance the ERA forward,” Enhorning said.

That may not be necessary, according to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY.

She said at a recent rally of local Democrats that she and Corey Booker, D-NJ, in the House of Representatives, are going to ask the Department of Justice to pen a letter to President Joe Biden, asking him to tell his archivist to go ahead and sign and publish the ERA.

According to Sen. Gillibrand, the amendment leapt two necessary hurdles: 1, it was passed by two-thirds of the House and Senate in 1971 and 1972; 2, 38 states, or two-thirds of the states, approved it.

“What happens if both those things are completed? You ask the archivist to sign it and publish it. That’s it," Gillibrand said on Sunday Aug. 6.

She said the time limit was written into the preamble of the amendment, and preambles are generally used to provide context. "They are not the actual law," she said, adding later, "That’s legal precedent and that’s an accurate legal argument.”

A post on uscourts.gov would seem to indicate that she is correct.

"The preamble is an introduction to the highest law of the land; it is not the law. It does not define government powers or individual rights," the website states.

She cited the 27th amendment which took 203 years to become published. Pay raises for congress. Written by James Madision, it had been moth-balled with just one state left to vote to ratify. Once done, it was signed and became part of the Constitution, Gillibrand said.

Organizers from four local women’s groups; the League of Women Voters, Saratoga; American Association of University Women, Adirondack; Zonta, Glens Falls; and the National Organization for Women, Central New York, will meet at 12:45 p.m., at Bolton Brewing Co., Saturday and “march” across the street to the Bolton Landing Historical Museum for guest speakers and a presentation of the museums’ special exhibit, "She did…what?" which tells the stories of seven area women and their contributions to local history.

Participants are encouraged to dress in suffrage-era attire, or white, to show support for the movement.

The Amendment says: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex. The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.”

For more information, or to register for the event, click here.