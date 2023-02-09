KINGSBURY — A medical equipment sterilization facility, previously linked to emitting cancer-causing chemicals, is the topic of discussion for a public meeting hosted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency next Thursday in Kingsbury.

The EPA will host a virtual community meeting, with an in-person option, for residents of Kingsbury and Queensbury to share information about health risks from the chemical ethylene oxide, or EtO, which is being emitted from the Sterigenics commercial sterilization facility at 84 Park Road, near the Warren County airport.

The facility, which opened in 1994, uses EtO to sterilize medical devices, with 11 sterilization chambers, and a wet scrubber and a catalytic oxidizer to control emissions. The catalytic oxidizer was installed in 1993 and the wet scrubber in 1995.

According to the EPA, EtO is produced in large volumes at some chemical manufacturing facilities. In the U.S., it is primarily used to make other chemicals that are used to make a range of products, including antifreeze, textiles, plastics, detergents and adhesives. It is also used to sterilize devices that can’t be sterilized using steam or radiation, such as some medical and dental equipment.

A public affairs specialist from the EPA explained the reasoning behind the meeting in an e-mail Thursday.

"EPA is sharing what we have learned about risks before we propose the Clean Air Act rule for commercial sterilizers. Specifically, we are sharing risk assessment results that are based on ethylene oxide (EtO) data gathered from commercial sterilizing facilities in 2021 and 2022," said EPA's Larisa Romanowski. "EPA is sharing this information now so that the public has the same information that we have at EPA and can make informed decisions about risks and their health."

How to participate The EPA will host a virtual community meeting to share information about health risks from EtO: When: Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m. Where: Online meeting, Microsoft Teams; in-person viewing location: Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Company, 3715 Burgoyne Ave., Hudson Falls How to participate: Join the virtual meeting (Microsoft Teams) Join on your computer, mobile app or room device: Meeting ID: 261 154 651 684 Passcode: mu9PN4 Or call in (audio only): +1 315-565-0493, 415809842# United States, Syracuse Phone conference ID: 415 809 842#

A December 2021 Post-Star article stated that ProPublica, the online journalism website, published a study analyzing five years of EPA modeling that assesses risk factors for cancer in a given area. The risk-screening environmental indicators takes into account emissions data, weather models and facility information and estimates concentrations in the air around industrial facilities, according to the website.

"The study does not specifically tie cancer rates to specific facilities, but notes an increased risk," the article reads.

The report is available at https://projects.propublica.org/toxmap/.

The EPA suggests EtO exposure mainly stems from individuals breathing in contaminated air.

Sterigenics employees "potentially have higher-than-average exposure," according to the national agency.

While research shows EtO may not pose serious immediate health risks, long-term exposure can produce a different effect.

"EtO is a human carcinogen; it causes cancer in humans. Scientific evidence in humans indicates that exposure to EtO for many years increases the risk of cancers of the white blood cells, including non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, myeloma, and lymphocytic leukemia. Studies also show that long-term exposure to EtO increases the risk of breast cancer in women," the EPA website states.

The 2021 Post-Star article states Warren County ranked 17th for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, first for myeloma, 15th for leukemia and 10th for breast cancer, out of the 57 counties outside of New York City.

"Over the last several months, EPA has been holding public meetings for communities identified as having the highest elevated risk from commercial sterilizers to learn more about this issue and discuss it with EPA managers and staff before EPA issues the proposed rule. We encourage area residents to join us for the meeting on Feb. 16 to learn more," Romanowski said.

Research also suggests children are more susceptible to health conditions from exposure because the chemical is classified as a mutagenic, meaning it can damage DNA, especially in growing and developing bodies.

The EPA is holding the meeting ahead of new regulations the agency hopes to roll out in 2023.

"Later this year, EPA will propose strengthening current regulations for ethylene oxide commercial sterilizers. EPA will consider risk as part of the proposed regulations," the website reads.

Residents in the towns of Kingsbury and Queensbury are invited to attend the meeting virtually or in-person at the Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Company, 3715 Burgoyne Ave. in Hudson Falls on Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

The Post-Star was unable to reach company officials on Thursday afternoon for comment.