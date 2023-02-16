KINGSBURY — Officials from the Environmental Protection Agency assured the public on Thursday that there are not yet significant risks associated with Sterigenics, but the Queensbury medical equipment sterilization facility "may be close to unsafe emission levels."

The in-person and virtual meeting hosted by the EPA was held at 6:30 p.m. inside the Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Co. on Burgoyne Avenue in Hudson Falls. Its purpose was to inform residents and employees of the health risks associated with the commercial sterilizer at 84 Park Road in Queensbury.

About 50 people filled seats inside the firehouse in front of a projector with a Microsoft Teams meeting set up allowing representatives from the EPA and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, as well as members of the public to speak and ask questions about the facility that was built in 1994.

The facility uses the chemical ethylene oxide, or EtO, to sterilize medical devices, with 11 sterilization chambers, a wet scrubber and a catalytic oxidizer to control emissions. The catalytic oxidizer was installed in 1993 and the wet scrubber in 1995.

DEC officials said during the meeting that the facility has been required to cooperate with stack emissions testing once a year since 2016. EPA officials explained that in 2018, research did not indicate a significant amount of gas was being emitted from the facility or contributing to major health risks.

Lisa Flavia Garcia, regional administrator for EPA's Region 2 office, which covers New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, opened the meeting via video and explained why the meeting was held.

"First, we have new information concerning the risks from the Sterigenics facility and we want to share that with you. Second, we are committing and committed to protect public health in communities facing risks from this chemical and we're taking this issue seriously and really trying to address it," Garcia said. "I am here to tell you today that we are going to work on this issue until these levels are reduced."

This is the eighth meeting held in the EPA's Region 2. Only 100 commercial sterilizers exist in the country, with 23 facilities emitting concerning levels of EtO. Sterigenics is not one of the 23 above the regulated limit. However, national regulations are changing, as well as the factors included in risk assessments.

EPA members clarified a few key terms in the research to avoid the spread of misinformation.

According to the EPA, EtO is most commonly ingested by people who breathe in the gas because it does not survive in the environment for long periods of time on plants, animals or in soil.

The agency measures risk based on "the number of estimated cancer cases in a total population of 1 million people."

Officials said people exposed to EtO for a lifetime, which the EPA defines as a period of 70 years, were most likely to be affected and could have higher risks for breast or blood cancers.

Garcia assured the public, ahead of the new regulations expected to be released in the coming months, that the facility is fully cooperating with the EPA to reduce the health risks from emissions. However, EPA representatives also shared that the risk is immediately eliminated when the emissions are reduced.

New York is in better shape than most though, as Garcia explained that the state's DEC had much stricter regulations than the national agency regarding the amount of gas emissions released into the air.

Last August, Scott Whitaker, president and CEO of the Advanced Medical Technology Association, or AdvaMed, the world’s largest trade association representing medical device manufacturers, made the following statement after the EPA named 23 commercial sterilization facilities as the subject of community meetings over possible health risks.

"As the EPA, state, local, and tribal agencies monitor air quality and consider any effects of sterilizer plant emissions on workers and neighboring communities, it’s critical that the EPA clearly communicate the facts about the science and actual risk posed by facilities that are meeting and often exceeding state and federal requirements for controlling EtO emissions. It’s also important to note that all of the listed facilities are in compliance with all regulations," he said in an online statement.

"The EPA also points out that several states and commercial sterilizers have worked together to reduce EtO emissions. This is consistent with what we know of the performance of these much-needed sterilization facilities, many of which capture emissions beyond federal and state requirements because their No. 1 priority is the safety of their employees and neighbors," he went on to say.

Additional meetings have not been scheduled, but the agency promised to keep the public aware of the next steps.