EPA: Habitat restoration along Hudson River Superfund site lagging

Half of the areas where vegetation was planted are failing to meet their benchmarks, said David Tromp, an engineer with DEC.

"We look forward to trying to get them to the goal," he said.

A number of factors could play a role in the vegetation failing to take hold, Klawinski said.

Among them are the amount of sunlight plants get, fluctuating water levels, boat wakes and a natural decline of plant life in the region.

To address the issue, the EPA, along with DEC and GE, put into place a number of pilot studies last year, which included different types of plants and examining the riverbed in areas where vegetation has struggled to take root.

"We don't want to keep doing what we were doing before, which in some areas wasn't working," Klawinski said.

Using the data collected last year, GE will begin sowing seeds along the river for the next two years before the issue is re-examined again in 2022, Klawinski said.

The EPA is also looking into whether there is a natural decline of certain vegetation in the region and what kind of role riverbed conditions may be playing.