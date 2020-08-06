Environmental group says county waste plan falls short

A local environmental group is calling on Warren County to commit to a 50% reduction in the amount of waste sent to the local incinerator over the next five years and impose fees on local haulers to encourage more recycling as part of its new waste management plan.
The Zero Waste group held a virtual news conference on Wednesday, dubbed “Talkin’ Trash,” to express concerns about the county’s draft plan.
Zero Waste member Tracy Frisch said the county’s goal of a 1% to 2% reduction is not sufficient. She believes the 50% goal can be met.
“This may sound ambitious, but it is a realistic goal that other jurisdictions in the U.S., Europe and Asia have met,” she said.
Frisch said Warren County does not have to reinvent the wheel. The Ithaca-based Finger Lakes nonprofit called Reuse started 25 years ago and now has 40 employees and a full slate of programs to encourage recycling, including two retail shops, a service to remove and reuse construction waste and a program in which volunteers fix small appliances.
An organization called ReSource Vermont has an annual $5 million budget — half of which is funded through sales of recycled and repaired items.
Frisch said no dedicated person is in charge of recycling at the county. Waste haulers are not prevented from mixing recyclables with trash, she said.
She is recommending the county place a $10 surcharge on every ton of waste sent to the incinerator or landfill, which would amount to a cost of $4 to $5 per person per year. It would bring in $550,000 in revenue, which could be used to pay employees dedicated to recycling efforts.
The county needs to take a lead role, she said.
“We believe that it is imperative that the county oversee this because it’s just too much to dump on the individual towns,” she said.
Zero Waste member Liza Crawford said she sees diverting more recyclables from the waste stream as an economic development opportunity.
“There are still empty warehouses, empty offices in Warren County that could be filled with businesses, returning trash to useful life,” she said.
In addition, 40% of the material in the waste stream is organic and can be composted.
Diane Collins of Glens Falls said she saw six different hauling companies pick up materials on a short stretch of street. She also told Frisch that recyclables were being mixed in with the other trash.
Collins said the county should undertake a pilot program to establish a countywide composting site.
Models are available in other counties, including the Ulster County Resource Recovery Agency, which has offered to mentor the county in doing a pilot program.
Barbara Joudry said she lived in the United Kingdom for a few years and was struck by how much more advanced they were in recycling. Haulers would not take recyclables if they were contaminated by regular waste, and dumping waste at the landfill was costly.
“I believe the economic future of this region depends on our ability to preserve its natural beauty,” she said.
Nancy Ellett-Crosby said the county should impose a $200 annual fee on all haulers to raise revenue to fund recycling and companies that violate the law should be fined.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, a Democrat running for Assembly, said some of Zero Waste’s goals are very ambitious. She agreed the county needs a dedicated person to oversee recycling and seek grants.
The public comment period on the plan runs through Aug. 31. The county will be holding a virtual public meeting on Aug. 20 at 1 p.m.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com
