Environmental group says county waste plan falls short

She is recommending the county place a $10 surcharge on every ton of waste sent to the incinerator or landfill, which would amount to a cost of $4 to $5 per person per year. It would bring in $550,000 in revenue, which could be used to pay employees dedicated to recycling efforts.

The county needs to take a lead role, she said.

“We believe that it is imperative that the county oversee this because it’s just too much to dump on the individual towns,” she said.

Zero Waste member Liza Crawford said she sees diverting more recyclables from the waste stream as an economic development opportunity.

“There are still empty warehouses, empty offices in Warren County that could be filled with businesses, returning trash to useful life,” she said.

In addition, 40% of the material in the waste stream is organic and can be composted.

Diane Collins of Glens Falls said she saw six different hauling companies pick up materials on a short stretch of street. She also told Frisch that recyclables were being mixed in with the other trash.

Collins said the county should undertake a pilot program to establish a countywide composting site.