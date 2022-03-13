Enrollment statistics for new voting districts released

Redistricting increased the enrollment advantage in the new 21st Congressional District, where U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is running for re-election in November.

The new 20th Congressional District, where Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, is running for re-election, has a smaller share of Democratic voters than before, but still has a sizable Democratic majority.

The new voting districts of state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, have an increased Republican enrollment advantage, while the Republican enrollment advantage was diminished in the new voting district of Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake.

Redistricting significantly increased the Democratic enrollment advantage in the new voting district of Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon.

In the new 21st Congressional District, the Republican Party has 199,241 active enrolled voters, 41.19% of total active enrollment, as of Feb. 21, according to new enrollment statistics the state Board of Elections released last week.

The Democratic Party has 132,553 active enrolled voters, or 27.37% of total active enrollment.

This compares with 40.46 % for Republicans and 28.96% for Democrats in the old 21st District, as of Nov. 1.

Factor in Conservative Party and Working Families Party enrollment, in which party members typically vote for Republican and Democratic candidates, respectively, the disparity is greater.

Republicans and Conservatives account for 43.11% of total active enrollment in the new 21st District, a 15.28 percentage-point advantage over Democrats and Working Families parties, which account for 27.83% of total enrollment.

This makes the votes of the district’s 111,929 independents even more essential for a Democratic challenger in a polarized political environment in which crossover voting has become less common.

Three candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Stefanik: Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga, Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, and Ezra Watson, a technician from Wilton.

Locally, the most dramatically changed voting district, both in geography and enrollment, is the new 46th Senate District, where Jordan, the Republican from Halfmoon, faces a heavier Democratic enrollment advantage than in previous elections.

Columbia County and a portion of Rensselaer County were drawn out of the new district, which is more compact and oriented around the cities of Troy, Schenectady, Mechanicville and Saratoga Springs.

The Democratic Party has a 9.2 percentage point advantage in the new district, compared with about a 1 percentage point advantage in the old 43rd Senate District.

But there is an unusually large share of independent voters in the new district, larger than even the Republican share.

The new 43rd Senate District, which includes Wilton and Saratoga Springs, has 74,219 active enrolled Democrats, or 36.7%, 55,218 Republicans, or 34.65%, and 55,767 independents, or 27.7%.

Three candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Jordan: Andrea Smyth-Massaroni of Troy, the president and CEO of the New York State Coalition for Children’s Behavior Health; Michelle Ostrelich of Niskayuna, a Schenectady County legislator; and Thearse McCalmon of Schenectady, director of the Underground Railway History Project of the Capital District.

State legislative district and congressional district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, based on the latest census.

Voting district enrollment numbers:

NY-20

In the new 20th Congressional District, which includes Glens Falls, Queensbury, Moreau and Wilton, the Republican Party has 127,340 active enrolled voters, or 26.02% of active enrolled voters, and the Democratic Party has 196,615 voters, or 40.19%.

The Democratic share of voters is less than the 42.15% share in the old 20th District.

Tonko, the Democrat from Amsterdam, is running for re-election against Republican Liz Lemery Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady.

Senate 47

In the new 47th state Senate District, where incumbent Stec, the Republican from Queensbury, is running for re-election, the Republican Party has 86,409 active enrolled voters, or 40.45%, and the Democratic Party has 59,855 active enrolled voters, or 28.2%.

The Republican share of voters is greater than the 37.8% share in the old 45th Senate District.

Stec, at this point, is running unopposed for re-election.

Assembly 113

In the new 113th Assembly District, where incumbent Woerner, the Democrat from Round Lake, is running for re-election, the Republican Party has 32,168 active enrolled voters, or 34.65%, and the Democratic party has 29,777 voters, or 32.08%.

The Republican share of voters is less than the 36.4% share in the old 113th Assembly District.

Two candidates are seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Woerner: David Catalfamo, an economic development official and novelist from Wilton, and Michael York, a real estate agent from Saratoga Springs.

Assembly 114

In the new 114th Assembly District, where incumbent Matt Simpson, the Republican from Horicon, is running for re-election, the Republican Party has 42,885 active enrolled voters, or 45.56% of total active enrolled voters, and the Democratic Party has 22,431, or 23.9%.

The Republican share of voters is greater than 43.5% share in the old 114th District.

Simpson, at this point, is running unopposed for re-election.

