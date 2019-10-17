When you are done listening to Harrison Freer’s resume, you are exhausted.
He served for 24 years in the Air Force, did two tours at the Pentagon, retiring as a colonel, while squeezing in a stint in the private sector at Boeing. There was something in there about a classified satellite program, too.
It’s not the type of resume we normally see for a candidate for the Queensbury Town Board.
Actually, this is Freer’s second stab at the Town Board after losing in 2013. Ward 2 residents should not let him slip away a second time.
Freer is a big thinker who should bring lots of new ideas to the board. He was sorry to see Catherine Atherden step away as Ward 2 representative and says he is just hoping to keep things going in the right direction.
Both Freer and his opponent, David Deeb, concur the town has left its past political battles behind and is now focused on the work of the people — with excellent results.
We didn’t see a great deal of disagreement on where they stand on the issues.
Both have been contributing to the town for some time, and that makes them both qualified.
While Freer is chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals, Deeb has served for eight years on the Planning Board.
Freer describes his approach to governing as “data-driven,” and we suspect he will take his military management experience and apply it to issues big and small.
For instance, he described a problem with vehicles speeding at a military post where he was stationed. He solved the problem by buying some electronic speed-limit signs.
You have free articles remaining.
Both candidates are on board with the town’s green initiatives, but Freer, a pilot in his spare time, is hoping to introduce an electric airplane to the Warren County Airport in the near future. It’s a good example of how Freer often thinks a little bigger than the average person.
Freer admitted he was surprised when he first moved here by the number of schools and municipalities that are so close together, and wondered why more had not merged.
He seems to have accepted that will not change.
He says his time in the military has given him a knack for finding efficiencies. He pointed out that there are five different trash haulers in town who often pick up trash at five different times.
“We need to work through the efficiency stuff,” Freer said.
Because there are multiple fire companies in the town, Freer also believes efficiencies could be found there, although he was careful to point out he was not talking about consolidation.
Deeb is a lifetime resident with a devotion to giving back.
He is a longtime local businessman, he ran a used car business in Moreau for 40 years, and also went back to school and does substitute teaching as well.
“I think I have good management skills and government knowledge,” Deeb said. “I think I have a pretty good grasp of how government works.”
He is also on board with the town’s green environmental initiatives.
“I cringe when I see what is going on in the world,” Deeb said. “I have grandchildren. I’m not going to be around when this gets to critical mass, but they will.”
Both are fiscally conservative and are not sold that the tax rate should be less. They would rather save for any infrastructure projects instead of bonding.
Queensbury is a town in excellent financial health with an outstanding quality of life. That should continue with either man on the board, but we give the edge to Freer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.