Over the past month, we’ve met a lot of interesting people running for public office, while having some great conversations about the issues facing so many of our communities.
The intent of our editorial board — made up of three Post-Star employees and three citizen representatives — was always to help you, the voters, in making decisions about the issues. Local elections can be difficult, because even in small communities many people do not know the people running for office or the most significant issues.
We conducted 21 interviews over the past month, spending about 30 minutes with each candidate while making 12 endorsements. You can learn a lot in 30 minutes about a person’s professionalism, experience and smarts. We sometimes found ourselves torn by whom to endorse, and we tried to write the endorsements in a way that made that clear. In other cases, it was clear that one candidate was far superior. We tried to indicate that as well.
Generally speaking, we have found that which political party the candidate represents does not really matter in local elections. What you do about the town’s water infrastructure rarely is rooted in any political ideology. Our philosophy is to help our communities find the best candidate.
We remind all the voters that we are just one tool to do that. We hope you do your own research. We hope you also talk to each candidate personally to see where they stand on the issues that are important to you.
But most importantly, after doing the research, get out there Tuesday and vote.
Warren County Board of Supervisors
Chester Supervisor
Craig Leggett vs. John Maday
More than one of our editorial board members couldn’t help but notice the large spiral noteb…
Craig Leggett was a newcomer to Chester four years ago, but he isn’t anymore. He has an unusual background in land management after spending most of his career in New Mexico and Africa. Leggett seems to be a stickler for details and has quietly kept the town and county moving in the right directions. Challenger Maday has a long history of service on the board of education in the town and a longer history with the Sheriff’s Office. He is worried about getting important work done on the dam, an issue that predates Leggett’s time in office. It would be a good project to take on next no matter who wins the election.
ENDORSEMENT: Craig Leggett by a 5-0 vote.
Glens Falls Supervisor
Ward 1
Jack Diamond vs. Nancy Underwood
Nancy Underwood is hoping to win elected office for the first time while former Mayor Jack Diamond is a staple on the city political scene. What Underwood lacks in experience, she more than makes up for in enthusiasm for her city and community. Diamond has been serving Glens Falls for two decades, but his one term on the Warren County Board of Supervisors did not produce any memorial initiatives. We wondered if he had lost some of his enthusiasm. Underwood’s professional record as program director for the backstretch services at Saratoga Race Course while serving as a past commissioner on the Glens Falls Water and Sewer Commission shows she has the background to take on big and complicated issues at the county level.
ENDORSEMENT: Nancy Underwood by a 6-0 vote.
Glens Falls Supervisor
Ward 2
Peter McDevitt vs. Matthew Brown
The Post-Star editorial board was persuaded to endorse Peter McDevitt for Warren County supervisor from Glens Falls' Ward 2 by his long history of advocacy for the concerns of his constituents.
Peter McDevitt listens to his constituents and advocates forcefully on their behalf. He argued against the sale of the county nursing home to Centers Health Care, for example, and for a sale to Fort Hudson, which had a reputation for providing better care. He backs the county’s green energy efforts. He insists he won’t go along with a plan to reduce school taxes by raising the county sales tax without a guarantee the reduction will actually happen. Matthew Brown, a newcomer to politics, has private-sector management experience and a good measure of positive energy, but most board members were swayed by McDevitt’s record of work for his constituents.
ENDORSEMENT: Peter McDevitt by a 4-1 vote
Glens Falls Supervisor
Ward 3
Claudia Braymer vs. Nathan Dunn
Claudia Braymer is a hard-working, effective advocate for Glens Falls’ Ward 3 on the Warren …
Claudia Braymer has been a hard-working, effective advocate for her ward and the city. She has become a leader on the county board, championing green policies and responsible use of taxpayer dollars. Nathan Dunn embraces a libertarian philosophy, but is not clear how he would apply that to county political issues. In two terms on the board, Braymer has shown she can be both an effective advocate for causes she cares about and a politician who can work well with others, no matter their party.
ENDORSEMENT: 4-0, Claudia Braymer
Glens Falls Supervisor
Ward 4
Dan Bruno vs. Stephen Baratta
Post-Star endorsement: Stephen Baratta's bold ideas and consensus-building approach are a good fit to represent Glens Falls on the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
Stephen Baratta’s breadth of civic engagement, from his seat on the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals to his nonprofit volunteer work in the health care sector, impressed the editorial board. He combines bold thinking with an understated, reasonable approach that should be effective on the county board. Dan Bruno is a self-employed engineer who, as the longtime chairman of the city Planning Board, takes a practical, non-adversarial approach. While board members thought Bruno was a solid candidate, they believe Baratta could help energize the sometimes slow-moving county board.
ENDORSEMENT: Stephen Baratta by a 4-0 vote
Johnsburg Supervisor
Dan Hitchcock Sr. vs. Andrea Hogan
During the end of our 30-minute meeting with Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan, she suggeste…
The fact that Highway Superintendent Dan Hitchcock has ignored a vote by the Town Board not to rehire his son was a big strike against his candidacy. But even if he had not done that, it is hard to imagine anyone being better than the poised, capable and professional Andrea Hogan. She seems to have grown in the job since our first meeting two years ago. Johnsburg and North Creek have enormous potential to grow and improve, and Hogan is just the leader they need to do that.
ENDORSEMENT: Andrea Hogan by a 4-0 vote.
Thurman supervisor
Cynthia Hyde vs. Susan Shepler
The Post-Star editorial board endorsed Susan Shepler as Thurman supervisor, concluding she has the experience and character to lead the town.
Board members were impressed with Susan Shepler’s experience as a town official — she served previously as a Town Board member and Thurman’s deputy town supervisor — and her work experience for a downstate school district, where she handled purchasing and accounts payable. The editorial board felt confident she would keep responsible track of the town’s financial accounts, something that hasn’t been happening under the current supervisor, Cynthia Hyde. Shepler also emphasized an intention to listen to all town residents and the importance of compromise in a community that has been riven by disagreements that border on feuds. The board felt Shepler is the one to get Thurman back on track.
ENDORSEMENT: Susan Shepler by a 3-0 vote.
Queensbury Town Board
Ward 2
David Deeb vs. Harrison Freer
When you are done listening to Harrison Freer’s resume, you are exhausted.
With Catherine Atherden choosing not to run for a second term, Ward 2 residents have two excellent choices for a successor. Harrison Freer, a career Air Force man who has settled in Queensbury, goes up against local businessman and teacher David Deeb. Both candidates have similar views on the issues and both want to keep Queensbury moving in the right direction. Ultimately, Freer’s experience in military management and data-driven research gave him a slight edge over Deeb. The board felt that Freer might be able to take the town to another level.
ENDORSEMENT: Harrison Freer by a 3-2 vote.
Ward 4
Jen Switzer vs. Travis Whitehead
Travis Whitehead says he was asleep for the first 10 years he lived in Queensbury, like many…
Travis Whitehead’s long history as a government watchdog makes him an intriguing candidate to see whether he can accomplish as much from the inside as he did on the outside. Most of his most significant work has been done reviewing Warren County government, but he is running for Town Board in this case. He is a great researcher and brings a strong voice to other issues. The board’s only hesitation was that Jen Switzer, as a current board member, has strong experience and ideas as well. Ultimately, the board was swayed by Whitehead’s belief that taxes should be cut in Queensbury.
ENDORSEMENT: Travis Whitehead by a 3-1 vote.
Washington County Board of Supervisors
Town of Fort Edward supervisor
Terry Middleton vs. Lester Losaw
Lester Losaw, now working as the treasurer for the village of Cambridge, has years of experience in handling finances and managing accounts, both in the public and private sectors. This experience is exactly what the cash-strapped town of Fort Edward needs in a supervisor. Terry Middleton, the incumbent supervisor, believes the key to revitalization is to “bring business back into town,” but he doesn’t have a plan for doing that, beyond selling the former dewatering plant site, and that has, so far, been a bit of a fiasco. Middleton’s administration has been frequently unresponsive to requests for information and lacking in transparency. Losaw will bring a fresh point of view and a needed change of direction to the town, along with the demonstrated ability in financial management it needs.
ENDORSEMENT: Lester Losaw by a 4-0 vote.
Greenwich Supervisor
Sara Idleman vs. Don Ward
Greenwich voters would do well to support Sara Idleman.
Sara Idleman has been leading Greenwich as its supervisor for 10 years, and she has a vision for the future of the town that matches its strengths and suits its budget. Idleman has emphasized recreational, cultural and historic tourism, and toward that end has sought and obtained grants to improve local parks and trails and connect with neighboring communities. Don Ward has a strong background as a supervisor in the U.S. Marshals Service but no experience in political office, and the board was swayed by Idleman’s record.
ENDORSEMENT: Sara Idleman by a 4-1 vote
Salem Supervisor
Evera Sue Clary vs. Howard Law
Sue Clary has had a challenging first two years as the supervisor of Salem. While learning on the job, she has moved aggressively to ensure that Salem maintains some sort of health care for its residents.
Fellow board member Howard Law is challenging the current supervisor as she completes her first term in office. Clary says she is still learning on the job, but she was quick to respond when it was learned Glens Falls Hospital was closing its local office. Clary reached out to Sen. Betty Little and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner to keep the clinic open. She has not been satisfied with that and is working on backup plan with Hudson Headwaters Health Network. Law is a local contractor who sees the town’s need for sewers as the most important issue, even though few residents are in favor. Clary got the nod over Law because of her two years of experience.
ENDORSEMENT: Evera Sue Clary by a 3-0 vote.
