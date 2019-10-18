More than one of our editorial board members couldn’t help but notice the large spiral notebook that Chestertown Supervisor Craig Leggett brought with him to our meeting.
Essentially, this was his work for the past four years.
We believe it says a lot about him.
It showed he is a planner.
It shows that he tracks projects.
And has goals for the future.
That’s the kind of guy you want in charge of your town.
“I tend to overthink things,” Leggett said. “I don’t jump into things.”
We like that about him, too.
Leggett, who moved back to the region in 2015 after a land management career took him to New Mexico and several countries in Africa, has had his own consulting company for the past 30 years, developing land plans for ranches and farms.
In Africa, his specialty was using livestock to regenerate degraded land.
His background is not typical for a Warren County supervisor.
Four years ago, he was elected as a newcomer to the political scene in Chester, and that doesn’t happen very often.
He obviously has earned the respect of other supervisors on the county board, since he now chairs the Criminal Justice/Public Safety committee and is vice chairman of the Legislation and Rules committee.
One of the things we liked was his views on transparency and interaction with local residents.
Leggett says he has tried to have a more “conversational” style of meeting that allows residents to ask questions in a timely manner even if it interrupts the flow of business.
But what really grabbed our attention was the improvement to the town website. About halfway down on the right is something called the “Transparency Center.”
Using an easy-on-the-eyes visual format, the “Transparency Center” gives a snapshot of the town’s demographics, a financial overview with revenues and expenses and its debt.
In a matter of minutes, any citizen can have a pretty good idea of where the town stands financially.
Note to other supervisors: Get this for your town website.
Leggett has also kept the town under the tax cap for all four years. “I don’t know how we did it with EMS going from $75,000 to $190,000.”
We had an interesting conversation about whether Warren County should get back into the tourist railroad business that has had its “fits and starts.”
Ultimately, Leggett produced a significant insight: There is no Plan B if the railroad plan fails again. “We are at a crossroads,” Leggett said.
John Maday, an investigator in the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and a longtime member of the North Warren Board of Education, made an unusual pronouncement about running for office.
“I’m not really against the current supervisor,” Maday said. “I’m running for the position.”
Maday has been head of the Board of Education for the past seven years and that gives him lots of experience with budgets, bureaucracy and capital projects.
Maday has had his own journey with a variety of careers.
He has worked in a car body shop, on Wall Street as a floor clerk and as an electrician before settling in at the Sheriff’s Office for the past two decades.
He is obviously adaptable to any situation.
He did suggest that the town has been remiss in not taking care of the problems with the local dam, saying it has known about it for 15 years, while also pointing out the problem predated Leggett’s tenure in office. It would cost approximately $250,000 to fix.
Chester is once again lucky to have two strong candidates to choose from.
But after our conversation and seeing Leggett’s binder of information, we don’t see a reason for the town to change its leadership at this time.
