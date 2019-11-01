During the end of our 30-minute meeting with Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan, she suggested a novel way to distribute funds around the county that we had not heard before from any previous political candidate.
She said county planners could make the decision based on need so that enormous infrastructure projects could be addressed in a timely manner in smaller towns.
It would end the fiefdoms and spread funding based on the greatest need.
It would allow big million-dollar projects to be addressed in a timely manner.
It was great common sense.
Johnsburg is one of the communities that have a need in this area — more than $5 million required to repair its water and sewer needs — but it is still a great idea that would dramatically alter how the Warren County Board of Supervisors thinks.
Hogan was a novice politician coming out of the nonprofit sector two years ago when she decided to run for town supervisor.
She thought her background as the head of Adirondack Community Action had prepared her for the next step. She had prepared budgets, overseen a large, diverse board and supervised approximately 100 volunteers.
“I was right,” Hogan said brightly, citing a smooth transition to the job as supervisor and how she continues to love her job and the challenges it presents.
We found Hogan to be a presence that commands the room. Her experience in writing grants is another benefit. Not only can she write grants, she enjoys doing it.
Johnsburg is one of the more interesting communities leading to the Adirondacks. It is home of Gore Mountain, a major skiing destination, while also supporting a vibrant downtown in North Creek.
You have free articles remaining.
It draws skiers in the winter, tubers in the summer and Revolution Rail’s rail bike experience has drawn more than 20,000 participants.
This is a community with lots of potential, and the poised, professional and always prepared Hogan is exactly what the community needs going forward to see the big picture.
Her opponent is longtime Highway Superintendent Daniel B. Hitchcock, who is retiring at the end of this year.
Hitchcock has been at the center of a dust-up with the Johnsburg Town Board over the hiring of his son.
The younger Hitchcock pled guilty to felony burglary and misdemeanor forcible touching in March and served four months in jail. His father the highway superintendent asked the Town Board for permission to hire his son, but the resolution failed.
Despite that, the younger Hitchcock began showing up for work anyway and submitting a time card that the Town Board has refused to pay.
This has been going on since earlier this year.
It raised many questions for Daniel B. Hitchcock, but he said he did not want to meet with the editorial board, so we never got to ask them. We believe that suggests he had no reasonable response.
Hitchcock’s refusal to follow the wishes of the Town Board in violation of its nepotism policy makes him unworthy of anyone’s vote in Johnsburg.
If his son were to be hurt on a Johnsburg job site — while not working for the town — it could open taxpayers to significant liability.
But what is far worse is that Hitchcock has gone rogue while performing his responsibilities as highway superintendent. It scares us to think what he might do with more authority as supervisor.
Combine Hitchcock’s failure to follow the will of the Town Board with Hogan’s excellent performance and presence, and it should be clear to every Johnsburg voter that Hogan deserves another term as supervisor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.