You can’t fake passion.
One of the great benefits of meeting with candidates in person is that you get a general sense of their commitment, their smarts and that passion.
Nancy Underwood, another in a long line of Girards who were born and raised in Glens Falls, brings smarts and experience to the table, but what swayed us was her passion.
She has that in spades.
Anyone who serves as commissioner on the Glens Falls Water and Sewer Commission definitely wants to give back.
Underwood has come up short in previous campaigns for the Common Council, then Ward 1 supervisor two years ago.
At that time, she ran into one of the most experienced political servants in recent memory in Jack Diamond. It was impossible to overlook Diamond’s 20 years of experience to the city of Glens Falls, nine as mayor.
Diamond seemed intent on bringing his experience from the city to drive city interests at the county level. He cited his budgeting experience as a way to help other small towns around the county. We half-expected he might even bring up the possibility of merging the Glens Falls Police with the Sheriff’s Office like he did when he was mayor, but he did not.
Diamond’s first two years on the board seemed subdued compared to the whirlwind of initiatives he oversaw as mayor. Of course, when you are one of 20 members of a board, it is harder to get things done.
We had many questions about why more was not done, but Diamond said he was not “interested” in meeting with the board.
You have free articles remaining.
Diamond’s lack of interest was more than made up for by Underwood’s.
She is currently the program director for backstretch services at Saratoga Race Course.
She is responsible for a variety of programs that backstretch workers depend upon, from health care to alcohol and substance abuse counseling.
Her insights into those important issues give her a unique skillset that is very different from Diamond’s, but may be exactly what the county needs to help Glens Falls.
Underwood was among the many Ward 1 residents who came out about the homeless and mental health housing on Cooper Street. So did Jack Diamond.
We found this on her Facebook page:
“Each professional experience has propelled me forward toward a greater desire for change and accountability. After completing my master’s degree in school leadership and working as a full-time administrator, I realized that my focus has always been the greater community and helping to create and monitor systems that serve the best interests of our public.”
Not only is Underwood talking the talk, she is walking the walk.
Diamond has been a loyal public servant with a long and impressive track record of improving the city, but we can’t help but wonder if he has the same enthusiasm for the work on the county board.
We know that won’t be a problem for Underwood.
We cannot fault anyone for giving Diamond their vote, but we unanimously see this as a changing of the guard in Glens Falls. Nancy Underwood is ready for that next challenge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.