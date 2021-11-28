Employees, families rally to keep Moriah Shock facility open

PORT HENRY — Local state legislators have proposed that instead of closing the Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility, the state keep it open and diversify it to offer a similar alternative sentencing program for alcohol and substance abusers who otherwise would be incarcerated at county jails.

“Instead of closing it, transition it,” said state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, at a “Save Moriah Shock” rally in downtown Port Henry on Sunday. “Let the counties send people there.”

Moriah Shock, in Mineville, a hamlet just north of Port Henry in Moriah, is a boot camp-type alternative sentencing program for non-violent offenders that would otherwise be sentenced to a traditional state correctional facility.

Inmates go through a rigorous program of exercise, education and community service work projects.

“We should be looking at ways to expand this. This could be a model,” said state Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, who also attended the rally, which the three labor unions representing employees at Moriah Shock coordinated with Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava.

More than 130 people, mostly employees and family members, attended the rally.

The shock camp is one of six correctional facilities statewide that the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced on Nov. 8 would be closed on March 10.

The other facilities scheduled to be closed are: Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, Willard Drug Treatment Campus, Southport Correctional Facility, Downstate Correctional Facility and Rochester Correctional Facility.

State officials say the facilities are no longer needed because the number of inmates systemwide has decreased by more than half, from 72,773 at a high point in 1999 to 31,469 as of early November.

State officials say the closings will save the state $142 million.

Stec said that Moriah Shock, which has about 100 employees, has about a $17 million budget, but not all of that would be saved, as shock camp inmates provide free labor to the state Department of Environmental Conservation in the Adirondack Park.

Stec, Simpson, Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland and Scozzafava met last week with state Corrections Commissioner Anthony Annucci to make their case.

“It’s a long shot. But I am optimistic,” Scozzafava said.

Next, Scozzafava hopes to schedule a meeting with Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Stec said he appreciates the state’s interest in reducing spending.

“There’s an economic argument. That’s valid,” he said.

But some say Moriah Shock provides a unique rehabilitation service that reduces the chances of inmates repeating crimes after being released.

“We’ve saved thousands of men over the years,” since the camp opened in 1989, said Edward Miron, president of the Public Employees Federation local unit, one of the three unions that represents employees at the shock camp.

The other unions are the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association and the Civil Service Employees Association.

The only other state shock camp is in Chautauqua County, near the state’s western border, Stec said.

Keeping Moriah Shock open and diversifying the program for counties to place prisoners there could be a creative, cost-effective solution to the opioid crisis, Simpson said.

