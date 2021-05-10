Employee vaccinations lag at some area nursing homes

She added that she wasn’t criticizing nursing home employees. They’ve done an incredible job in hard conditions this last year, she said, highlighting their extra efforts to provide socially distanced programs and run videoconferencing with family during shutdowns.

“The staff had to be incredibly creative to keep people engaged,” she said.

But she would be happy if the vaccine were mandatory for everyone.

“I personally am for it. I just think the sooner everybody gets vaccinated, the more back to normal everyone will become,” she said. “I don’t see a drawback. It’s kind of doing your part for the community.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that SUNY and CUNY students who attend classes in person this fall will be required to get vaccinated if the vaccine receives full approval by then. The Food and Drug Administrator has so far approved emergency use, which is not the same as full approval.

Others are waiting for full approval before even considering making the vaccine mandatory.