Employee at Glens Falls City Court office tests positive for COVID-19

GLENS FALLS — An employee in the Glens Falls City Court clerk’s office tested positive for COVID-19, but court operations were not affected.

Court officials received word of the case over the weekend, according to Joanne Haelen, district executive for the 4th Judicial District.

“The facility was deep cleaned and the court is back open for business,” she said.

Haelen said county health officials are in the process of doing contact tracing to determine if any people were exposed.

Unrelated to this specific case, Haelen said courts are going to be doing more appearances remotely. New procedures have come down from the state to stop the spread of the virus.

