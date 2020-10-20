Empire State Winter Games canceled for 2021

Organizers of the first winter games — who had six weeks’ lead time to put together the event — contended with record-breaking warm weather that year, according to a 1981 Enterprise article. The first winter games attracted around 350 athletes across five contests and a figure-skating exhibition. A significant portion of those athletes — more than 50 of them — were from the Tri-Lakes region.

New York state used to run both the summer and winter Empire State Games, but dropped them in 2010 while facing a massive deficit. The summer version ended, but not the winter version; local municipalities and organizations such as the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism picked it up and have run with it ever since — and grown it to record levels.