Emergency personnel respond to two-vehicle accident in Queensbury
Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a personal injury accident on Sylvan Avenue in Queensbury on Tuesday morning. 

 Michael Goot

QUEENSBURY — Emergency personnel responded on Tuesday morning to a two-vehicle personal injury accident on Sylvan Road in Queensbury.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Sylvan Avenue and involved a black Dodge Ram and gray sedan.

Judging from the position of the vehicles at the scene, the truck appeared to be traveling north at a bend in the road when it collided with the car.

The car had significant front-end damage and was towed from the scene.

Ambulances from the Bay Ridge Rescue Squad and Glens Falls Fire Department EMS responded.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Check back for updates.

