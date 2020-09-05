 Skip to main content
Emergency personnel respond to serious crash on Route 4 in Whitehall
Emergency personnel respond to serious crash on Route 4 in Whitehall

WHITEHALL — Emergency personnel are responding to a serious personal injury motor vehicle crash in Whitehall on Saturday morning.

The two-vehicle accident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 4 and County Route 21, according to police radio transmissions.

One person may have been extricated from a vehicle.

A landing zone is being set up at the Whitehall school campus for a patient to be airlifted to a hospital.

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

