Emergency personnel respond to serious crash on Route 4 in Whitehall

WHITEHALL — Emergency personnel are responding to a serious personal injury motor vehicle crash in Whitehall on Saturday morning.
The two-vehicle accident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 4 and County Route 21, according to police radio transmissions.
One person may have been extricated from a vehicle.
A landing zone is being set up at the Whitehall school campus for a patient to be airlifted to a hospital.
Check back at poststar.com for updates.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.