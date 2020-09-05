 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emergency crews respond to report of structure fire in Hudson Falls
0 comments
top story

Emergency crews respond to report of structure fire in Hudson Falls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a reported structure fire Saturday afternoon.

Calls came in at about 2 p.m. for the incident at 108 River St. 

The Hudson Falls Fire Department and Hudson Falls police were seen responding, according to a Post-Star reporter at the scene.

Traffic continued to flow both directions on River Street as crews were cleaning up.

Check back later on poststar.com for more updates. 

0 comments
0
0
0
5
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Queensbury Union Free School prepares

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News