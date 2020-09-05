Emergency crews respond to report of structure fire in Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a reported structure fire Saturday afternoon.
Calls came in at about 2 p.m. for the incident at 108 River St.
The Hudson Falls Fire Department and Hudson Falls police were seen responding, according to a Post-Star reporter at the scene.
Traffic continued to flow both directions on River Street as crews were cleaning up.
Check back later on poststar.com for more updates.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.