Emergency crews respond to chemical spill at Adirondack Plastics in Argyle

ARGYLE — Emergency responders are at the scene of a chemical spill at Adirondack Plastics & Recycling on Friday.

A helicopter was being called to the scene, a person who answered the phone at the Argyle Fire Department said.

Police scanner reports called out Argyle firefighters and EMS responders for an "acid spill," around 2:20 p.m. to the plant at 453 county Route 45. Scanner reports also indicated some employees had trouble breathing after being exposed to the spilled substance.

A man who answered the phone at Adirondack Plastics around 3:15 p.m. said he couldn't talk because he was "in the middle of notifying people who have to be notified."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

