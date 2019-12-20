Emergency crews respond to chemical spill at Adirondack Plastics in Argyle
0 comments

Emergency crews respond to chemical spill at Adirondack Plastics in Argyle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News tile

ARGYLE — Emergency responders are at the scene of a chemical spill at Adirondack Plastics & Recycling on Friday.

A helicopter was being called to the scene, a person who answered the phone at the Argyle Fire Department said.

Police scanner reports called out Argyle firefighters and EMS responders for an "acid spill," around 2:20 p.m. to the plant at 453 county Route 45. Scanner reports also indicated some employees had trouble breathing after being exposed to the spilled substance.

A man who answered the phone at Adirondack Plastics around 3:15 p.m. said he couldn't talk because he was "in the middle of notifying people who have to be notified."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

0 comments
0
0
4
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News