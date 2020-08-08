You have permission to edit this article.
Emergency crews respond to a two-car accident in Jackson
Emergency crews respond to a two-car accident in Jackson

JACKSON — Emergency crews responded to a two-car accident in the area of 934 state Route 313 in Jackson on Saturday.

The call came in shortly before 3:30 p.m., according chatter on police scanners.

At least one car was reported to be on fire, but the vehicle's four passengers were said to have been able to exit the vehicle.

Additional ambulances were being called in from neighboring fire departments. A helicopter was called in, but was later canceled, according to Washington County Sheriff's Offices.

Check back to poststar.com for more updates.

