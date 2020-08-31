Emerald ash borer continues to spread

New York has strict laws in place to prevent the transportation of untreated firewood, a likely cause of the species' spread. The state recommends firewood not be transported more than 50 miles from its source.

The species has been spotted in parts of the state surrounding the Adirondack Park for years, but has not been confirmed in the park until the Aug. 4 sighting in Warren County.

Van Ryn said the infestation is contained to a small area around the boat launch, but added it’s likely the ash borer has been living in the county for at least two years, based on the condition of the tree it was originally found in.

The exact scope of the infestation remains unclear, but Van Ryn said the focus is now on preventing the species from spreading further.

“It is likely more extensive than simply being able to cut down one infested tree and turning it into chips,” she said.

The ash borer works quickly: An infected tree can be killed within three years.

Larvae feed on the inner cambium layer of the tree, which acts like a circulatory system, allowing nutrients to flow up and down the tree, Van Ryn said.