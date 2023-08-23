The historian for the Town of Moreau, Brigid Martin, has resigned her position.

“I decided to resign from my position as a historian, effective on August 1st, aligning with my start date at the new company,” Martin wrote to The Post-Star in an email Wednesday. “For now, my current employer has chosen to remain undisclosed.”

Martin described her new employer is a member business within the Moreau Business Association, and that the decision not to disclose the employers name was an effort in, “avoiding any distractions that might arise from my personal involvement in town support.”

There have been public outcries from residents for Martin’s ouster as historian due to comments made on the "Yes Moreau" social media page she maintained. In her postings she is an ardent supporter of Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz, the Moreau sewer district project, and the planned Saratoga Biochar carbon fertilizer plant that have all drawn criticism from many others in the town. The bruhaha surrounding her never questioned her abilities as historian but whether or not a town historian should have such a vocal role in town politics.