GLENS FALLS — Email was restored at The Post-Star's offices in Glens Falls shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
For a full list of phone numbers for individual staff members visit poststar.com/contact/staff.
Our office is also open at 76 Lawrence St. on the corner of Lawrence and Cooper streets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.