Elm Street parking lot has long been considered for redevelopment

GLENS FALLS — The city’s Elm Street parking lot, where Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins and city economic development officials envision constructing a parking garage and transit center, has been repeatedly eyed for redevelopment dating back at least 10 administrations.

A city master plan nearly 60 years ago, in the administration of Mayor James Wallace, proposed redeveloping the parking lot as the first or four phases of redevelopment to the west of Glen Street.

“A midtown parking area that could be the first quadrant of a park and shop complex insuring the city’s future as Northern New York’s major trading center is under study by downtown merchants, city officials, and Planning Board, united in determination for early action,” The Glens Falls Times reported on April 16, 1964.

Action, as on other occasions since, did not materialize.

But the proposal got people thinking about the possibilities.

“The architect’s sketch showing how the present parking lot might be consolidated and improved was prepared, not as a final solution, but as a visualization of a goal,” said city Planning Board Chairman Douglass Crockwell, the noted illustrator, at the time.

“The aim is to provide a functional facility, accommodating as many cars as possible and in a setting that will be inviting to shoppers,” The Glens Falls Times reported.

The design, with parking spaces consolidated to make room for new development, was modeled on a recent downtown revitalization project in Elmira.

“Either a covered walkway or arbor effect along the rear of the stores (on Glen Street) would create a uniform appearance and draw attention away from varying heights and sizes of buildings,” the paper reported.

In 2003, when Robert Regan was mayor, a consultant recommended the Elm Street parking lot as the preferred site, of five sites studied, for a combination parking garage and transit center with space for small retail shops.

“That facility, as we’ve configured it, would fit almost like a hand in a glove into the Elm Street lot,” then city Economic Development Director James Martin said at the time, according to a Post-Star report.

The proposed four-story parking garage was to have space for 526 vehicles and an exterior area for five to seven buses.

It was to be the main downtown terminal for Greater Glens Falls Transit buses and a stop for Greyhound and Adirondack Trailways buses.

It also was to be the arrival point for motor coach tour groups visiting downtown.

The transit center was incorporated into the project because the federal government did not provide funding for a facility used as parking only.

Inside the facility there was to be a heated waiting area with restrooms and vending machines, a newsstand and a tourist welcome center.

On the ground floor was to be 1,500 square feet of retail space, enough for up to three small retail shops.

The estimated cost was $8.5 million — the equivalent of about $13.2 million in 2022 dollars.

In 2012, when Jack Diamond was mayor, the city’s downtown development strategy and vision proposed relocating the Glens Falls Farmers Market pavilion from South Street to the Elm Street parking lot, to be part of a new “open air market,” The Post-Star reported at the time.

There were mixed views of the proposal at the time, with some saying it would be counterproductive to the city’s goal of revitalization of South Street and would remove a yet-to-be-determined number of parking spaces in the Elm Street lot.

Others said that if the relocation was paired with landscaping improvements at the Elm Street lot, it would attract more pedestrian traffic to the heart of downtown.

The development vision and strategy recommended constructing three parking garages, each with space for 500 vehicles, near Cool Insuring Arena (Glens Falls Civic Center), near Glens Falls Hospital, and at the TD Bank parking lot between Maple and Washington streets.

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

