GLENS FALLS— The Elks Lodge #81 of Glens Falls recently chose six community organizations as recipients for more than $8,000 in donations.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks said in a Monday news release, the group invests in communities "through programs helping children grow up healthy and drug free, meeting the needs of today’s veterans and improving the quality of life."

Grants are given on an unsolicited basis and chosen by members of the grant committee based on needs they identify in the area.

This year, the grant committee at The Elks Lodge #81 chose the following recipients: The Wait House, The Open Door Mission, St. Mary’s Food Pantry, Family Services Association of Glens Falls, The Adirondack Vets House Inc. and Operation Santa Claus.

The Lodge's Exalted Ruler Gordon Kalisz, along with Glens Falls Elks Lodge #81 officers, distributed $8,500 in donation checks to the local charities over the last two weeks.

"This is what Elks DO!" the news release on Monday said.

For more information about the Glens Falls Elks Lodge or to become a member, call 518-792-3434.

