Elizabethtown Community Hospital teaches local EMS crews with cadavers

LAKE GEORGE — Local emergency responders got a chance to practice rare, lifesaving techniques on cadavers last weekend, thanks to Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

Many of the EMS crews from Warren and Washington counties attended the event, held in Lake George. It was free because of many grants.

They practiced ways to keep someone breathing, through a needle or tube down the throat, a needle decompression in the chest in the case of a lung collapse, and even by cutting a surgical airway into the throat if all else failed.

The techniques can be done on a mannequin, but it’s very different on plastic, said Bruce Barry, director of the paramedic education program at University of Vermont Health Network.

“It’s not that you can’t do this on plastic. But then you teach them how to save a mannequin, not a person,” he said. “Students end up developing techniques because plastic is less forgiving.”

Students who practice airway tubes on mannequins end up breaking people’s teeth when they have to do it for real, he said.