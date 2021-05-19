Elizabeth Little Boulevard unveiled in Lake George

“She never let politics or party interfere with her ability to get the job done or represent the people not just of her district, but truly the people of her state,” Hochul said.

For Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, Little is a trailblazer who paved the way for Seeber to become the first woman in the county government’s top leadership position.

“I don’t know if you knew it when you ran for office, the path that you would leave for women to also serve in office. As the first woman to be elected to be chairwoman of the board, I am personally thankful for all your hard-fought battles, your advocacy and your advice and friendship to me," she said.

Asked how she felt about the event after the ceremony, Little said she was overwhelmed.

"I just try to do the best that I can do. I'm forever thinking that I could have done more, or I could have done this or I could have done that," she said. "But I'm very, very grateful for having had the position to being able to meet so many wonderful people."

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government.

