Eligibility announced for second COVID booster

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday announced eligibility for a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

New Yorkers ages 50 years old and older who received their first booster at least four months ago are eligible.

Adults between the ages of 18 and 49 who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine and those who are 12 years old and older who are immunocompromised are also eligible for a mRNA booster dose four months after their first booster.

Appointments for second booster doses can be made at any state-run mass vaccination site by visiting am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.

Dr. Mary Bassett, the state's health commissioner, said that providers throughout the state are prepared to administer second booster doses. You can search for local providers by visiting vaccines.gov.

Warren County

Ginelle Jones, Warren County's Health Services director, urged residents to pay attention to the increasing number of COVID-19 infections in the county on Friday.

Over the past seven days, the infection rate for the county has been the highest in the Capital Region. The number of new infections per day and test positivity rate has risen by 69% and 77%, respectively.

The county believes that the increase in infections is connected to the new and more transmissible BA.2 variant, according to Jones.

"This increase underscores the need for our residents to remain cautious and try to avoid infection," she said.

Warren County Health Services reported 33 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 11 of which came from home test results.

Warren County has reported 117 new cases over the past five days.

The county reported four COVID-related hospitalizations, which is the same as Friday's report. There were 44 people hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the Capital Region, which is three fewer than Friday's report.

The seven-day positivity rate for Warren County was reported at 4.2%.

According to state vaccine data, Warren County's vaccination rate stood at 75.2% as of Saturday afternoon, with 80.1% of residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

The county has had 66.1% of eligible residents receive a booster dose, according to the state vaccine data.

Washington County

Washington County had eight new cases of COVID-19 of the 290 tests administered on Friday, according to the most recent testing data from the state.

The county's seven-day positivity rate was reported at 2.6%, according to state data.

Washington County's vaccination rate was 63.9% as of Saturday, with 67.5% of residents receiving at least one dose.

The county has had 61.2% of eligible residents receive a booster dose, according to state vaccine data.

