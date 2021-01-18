Eligibility and patience required: How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in New York state

Looking for the coronavirus vaccine?

Your best bet is a computer and a lot of patience.

Your best bet right now: Use the Am I Eligible state website. After answering identification and eligibility questions, users who are in the current vaccination groups are directed to a site where they can schedule an appointment at the state distribution centers.

Those centers are currently taking appointments through mid-April, and will continue to add more dates each week. Eight more centers are opening this week.

Each state vaccination center is listed in order of their proximity to the user’s address. Each one also has a status message, saying either “No appointments available currently” or “appointments available.”

At the top of the page is an “update” button. That’s your best bet. Keep hitting update until your preferred locations say “appointments available.”

The SUNY Albany location is generally full, but as people cancel appointments, those appointments are offered again on the website. They usually appear and are taken within an hour, which is why those who sit at a computer hitting refresh are most likely to get one.