Eligibility and patience required: How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in New York state

Looking for the coronavirus vaccine?
Your best bet is a computer and a lot of patience.
Your best bet right now: Use the Am I Eligible state website. After answering identification and eligibility questions, users who are in the current vaccination groups are directed to a site where they can schedule an appointment at the state distribution centers.
Those centers are currently taking appointments through mid-April, and will continue to add more dates each week. Eight more centers are opening this week.
Each state vaccination center is listed in order of their proximity to the user’s address. Each one also has a status message, saying either “No appointments available currently” or “appointments available.”
At the top of the page is an “update” button. That’s your best bet. Keep hitting update until your preferred locations say “appointments available.”
The SUNY Albany location is generally full, but as people cancel appointments, those appointments are offered again on the website. They usually appear and are taken within an hour, which is why those who sit at a computer hitting refresh are most likely to get one.
Your second best bet: taking the first available appointment anywhere. (This is why appointments reappear at various state sites: because people have gotten an earlier or closer appointment at another site.)
Some locations have many appointments available currently. The Utica site has appointments starting on March 30. Those willing to travel to Plattsburgh International Airport can currently get an appointment on Feb. 25. There are so many slots available there that the state tweeted Sunday urging people in the North Country to sign up.
But don’t be tempted to sign up if you’re not currently eligible. You will have to prove your eligibility before getting the vaccine, which means proving your occupation (through work ID, for example) and providing a legal ID, such as a driver’s license.
The majority of the state’s weekly vaccination doses are currently going to the state sites.
But there are other options.
Some pharmacies have received very small amounts of vaccine. They are only vaccinating those who are age-eligible: age 65 and older. Those who are younger but eligible due to an occupation can’t get their vaccine there.
Pharmacies have generally appealed to the public not to call or show up seeking the vaccine:
- CVS has an online scheduling system, which is available on the website and through the CVS Pharmacy app. The system is currently asking people to come back daily to see if there are appointments available; all appointments are filled as of Monday. CVS is only vaccinating people at two locations currently — in Erie County, and in Suffolk County. However, officials want to expand when they receive more doses of the vaccine.
- Walgreens is still vaccinating residents and staff at long-term health care facilities and is not yet vaccinating people through its pharmacies, but anticipates doing so later.
- Kinney Drugs has set up an email system by which the company will notify people when vaccine is available. It is at: https://secure.kinneydrugs.com/pharmacy/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations/email-sign-up/.
- Stone’s Pharmacy had a sign-up on the state website, but it is currently full.
- Market 32 is vaccinating people at some Capital Region locations, but their current appointments are filled. People should check back regularly at https://www.pricechopper.com/covidvaccine/.
- Hannaford has purchased the required freezers for the vaccine, and is ready to begin vaccinating people, but does not have any doses yet. When the company has doses available, people should check https://www.hannaford.com/customer-service/htg-coronavirus-updates for scheduling information.
Physicians are also waiting for the vaccine. Hudson Headwaters Health Network is regularly updating its website regarding the vaccine, but doesn’t have any doses for the public yet. Updates will be posted at www.hhhn.org/coronavirus/.
“As soon as we have vaccine, we will open up appointments,” said spokeswoman Jane Hooper.
But with limited supply, the company may do targeted emails — to those age 75 and older, for example.
Hudson Headwaters has no idea when it will get more vaccine. Shipments are listed on a state website, but no information is sent to the recipients. When vaccine was sent to each health center for the staff, the first box just showed up without warning.
“Which was exciting,” Hooper said. “That made all the other health centers go and check that website.”
Now they check it six times a day, she said. They just found out the second doses for staff were shipped.
“Which is good, because the second doses were supposed to start today,” she said Monday.
County health departments are getting small amounts of vaccine as well, but in Warren County, it’s being disbursed on an invite-only basis.
In the last 10 days, the county used its most recent allotment to vaccinate people who lived in senior housing complexes, and staff and residents in congregate housing.
“At this point, we are awaiting more vaccine doses to determine who our Health Services staff can help next,” said county spokesman Don Lehman.
This story will be updated on poststar.com whenever there is new information about how to get a vaccine.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.