QUEENSBURY — The state Department of Transportation plans to add electronic signs to the construction zone at Northway Exit 18 that has been the scene of several accidents in recent days.
Work on the Luzerne Road overpass just north of Exit 18 has resulted in the two right lanes on the northbound side being closed. One of those lanes is the lane that drivers merging onto the highway from Exit 18 have used, so the work has created a situation where drivers getting on sometimes have to stop for oncoming traffic to merge into the right lane.
That has led to some collisions as well as concerns from drivers who questioned the design and safety of the temporary lane closures.
Police and emergency responders dealt with two crashes Monday on the entrance ramp to the northbound lanes, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon. No serious injuries were reported, but State Police, West Glens Falls firefighters and West Glens Falls Emergency Medical Services responded.
Chester resident David Shepherd said he drove on the entrance ramp Saturday, and he called it "dangerous" as those on the entrance ramp have to merge, often from a stop, directly into traffic moving through the construction zone.
"You have a direct merge into the now narrowed roadway. Looking back to see if the inside lane is clear, you are blocked by the barrels placed on the shoulder," he said.
A number of other drivers, as well as Queensbury Ward 4 Town Board candidate Travis Whitehead, have reached out to The Post-Star in recent days with similar concerns.
A Post-Star reporter contacted the DOT last week when the paper first heard concerns about the entrance ramp, and a spokesman pointed to temporary signs on the entrance ramp that warned of a yield ahead, as well as a yield sign at the highway.
After the report of accidents and additional driver complaints relayed via the newspaper, DOT spokesman Bryan Viggiani said Tuesday that the agency plans to add electronic signs in the area to provide further warning to drivers in the area.
Work on the Luzerne Road overpass is to continue through the rest of the year, Viggiani said.
"Northway motorists in both directions should continue to watch for lane shifts and lane reductions as this work continues over Luzerne Road throughout the remainder of this year," Viggiani said.
