Electronic device recycling event set for Friday outside Crandall Public Library

GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library will host an electronics recycling event to celebrate Earth Day on Friday.

There will be a U.S. Postal Service drop-off location for electronics recycling services from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During that time, anyone can safely recycle their laptops, printers, cellphones, computers along with monitors and keyboards, and other household electronics.

The recycling containers will be located outside the library toward Ridge Street.

Library representatives, in a news release, urged those recycling computers and cellphones to make sure system memories are wiped clean prior to being dropped off.

