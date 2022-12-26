Electricity restored to almost all in area

High winds and the wintry weather mix over the holiday weekend downed trees and damaged power lines, causing many to be without power for hours and days. About 60 National Grid customers in the Hartford-Kingsbury area of Washington County were without power Monday night, from an outage that started in the evening, with restoration time estimated for 10:30 p.m. Monday.

But other National Grid customers who had seen power outages were back on the grid Monday, with the exception of about five customers, south of Blood Pond Road in Lake George, who were without power Monday evening.

At 2 p.m. Monday, 47 Granville residents were still without power, according to the NYSEG power outage listings. But as of 9 p.m. Monday, NYSEG listed no customers in the area still without power.

Washington County reported at 7 p.m. Sunday that there were 25 active power outages in the county, but the number had reduced to one by 7 a.m. Monday. The county originally reported over 497 power outages on Christmas Eve.

Washington County officials encouraged anyone in the remaining outage areas to check on neighbors, family and friends and heat safely if they were without power.

"All of our warming shelters have been deactivated at this time, however, if you are in need of a temporary warming shelter location or have special sheltering needs, please call our center at 518-747-3325 and our team will work to assist you," a statement from the county said Monday.

Updates on outages and restoration time estimates can be found at: outagemap.ny.nationalgridus.com and www.nyseg.com/outages.