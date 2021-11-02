Electrical boxes transformed into art

GLENS FALLS — Electrical boxes are usually a nondescript part of the downtown landscape — housing electrical components for traffic signals.

However, a group of artists recently transformed these boxes into seven vibrant pieces of art as part of the Arts Trail project, which was made possible by a donation from the Touba Family Foundation. The project was completed on Oct. 31.

Artists chosen for the electrical box project were Hannah Williams, Shelley Fairbanks, Rodney Allen Bentley, Olga Aleksandrova, Kevin Clark, Stephanie Vaus and Leah Hofgesang, according to a news release.

The effort to establish an Arts District has been seven years in the making. Other components that already have been completed include banners demarking the border of the Arts District, and a website at www.artsdistrictgf.com.

This initiative is only the beginning of art projects for downtown, according to Chad Rabinovitz, former artistic director of the Adirondack Theatre Festival and co-owner of The Candy Space in Lake George.

“We have major plans for public art, from large-scale murals on buildings to statement sculptures. You won’t be able to come to Glens Falls without knowing beyond a shadow of a doubt that this is a place that loves the arts,” he said in a news release.

Another project in the works is “Rain Art.” Quotes from literature, chosen by the Teen Center at Crandall Public Library, will be spray-painted onto the sidewalk outside the library with clear paint so the quotes are only visible when it rains.

Other projects include installing sidewalk stamps around the border of the Arts District and bike racks at the 10 arts destinations representing 14 arts organizations within walking distance from one another.

Arts District Administrator Kate Austin-Avon, of Advokate LLC, said the Arts District initiative began in 2014. Glens Falls has three museums within a mile of each other. She and Jenny Hutchinson pulled together a few arts organizations and started meeting monthly to collaborate. Jacquiline Touba had the idea to establish the physical trail.

Funding for the project has come from the Glens Falls Foundation, the Touba Family Foundation and several individual donors. Establishing the Arts District was part of the Glens Falls Downtown Revitalization Initiative’s plans, and a fundraising campaign to bring the art to life is now underway, under the umbrella of LARAC (Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council).

Donations are tax deductible. Six $1,000 sponsorships are available for a large Adirondack chair to be installed at the heart of downtown Glens Falls, featuring a cityscape of Glens Falls by Anthony Richichi.

These sponsors will be thanked with a plaque mounted on the back of the chair. Eight sponsorships remain for the bright blue bicycle-shaped bike racks that will be placed along the trail — two are already claimed by the Adirondack Cycling Advocates.

The $750 level sponsorship earns a logo cut into a metal plate in the bicycle wheel for two years, or the $1,500 level earns the placement for 10 years. Additional sponsorships are available for large scale murals and sculpture that are planned. Interested people can contact kate@advokate.net or 518-353-2121 for more information.

People who donate $10 or more to 10 different arts organization can be an “Arts Hero” and receive an official pin. Fill out the form at www.artsdistrictgf.com/hero to indicate that you have made your donations.

People are encouraged to wear their pins.

“Your pin-holder status means that we will email you our monthly Arts Bulletins and it earns you access to special privileges, deals and sneak peeks with Arts District organizations,” said Bethanie Lawrence, executive director of the World Awareness Children’s Museum and part of the Arts District of Glens Falls, in a news release.

Donations to the arts district can be made online at https://artsdistrictgf.ticketleap.com or with a check payable to The Arts District of Glens Falls and mailed to LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

