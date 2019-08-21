QUEENSBURY — Warren County's elections commissioners tried to allay public fears this week about tampering or hacking of new electronic equipment to be used by elections inspectors as they sought to head off concerns that could make voters hesitant to vote.
The county Board of Supervisors on Friday authorized the purchase of computerized "poll books" to be used by election inspectors checking voters in at polling sites, starting with this fall's general election.
With new "early voting" rules, real-time information is needed at the polls to ensure people vote just once. The state is funding the $86,887 purchase.
Some supervisors voiced concerns last week about illegal access to the information on the computers or their databases, and alteration of voter rolls.
The county's elections commissioners, Democrat Beth McLaughlin and Republican William VanNess, said the information on the iPad-like devices is public information and does not include personal information such as driver's license numbers or Social Security numbers.
"It's the same information that's in the paper poll book," McLaughlin said.
VanNess said any electronic communications with the devices are "encrypted" and secure, so there is no way for those with nefarious intent to access or misuse the information.
McLaughlin said she had concerns that the fears of hacking and data misuse could deter some voters from turning out to vote. Glens Falls 5th Ward Supervisor Bennet Driscoll said an educational effort may be needed to inform the public about what the changes mean.
VanNess said the new technology does not change the fact that no electronic record is kept of how a voter votes, and hackers have no way to figure out how votes were cast.
"The voter's vote never touches the internet," he said.
Michael Colvin, the county's director of information technology, said steps could be taken to further ensure the security of the system. No electronic "path" exists from the polling location pollbooks to the county's elections records, he said. Data is transferred via portable storage devices that can be "sanitized" when moved between devices, he added.
Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, the county's budget officer who raised the concerns at last week's meeting, said he still had reservations even after hearing from Colvin and the elections commissioners.
"The opportunity for manipulating the voter rolls becomes greatly enhanced when they go digital," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.