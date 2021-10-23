Election mostly quiet, but key races in Lake Luzerne, Queensbury and Warrensburg

Politics can be ugly business and a couple of local high-profile races have overshadowed what is a mostly quiet year of uncontested races.

Warren County Democratic Elections Commissioner Beth McLaughlin said there has been an increase in the amount of people requesting absentee ballots. There have been 1,467 requested and 614 returned as of Wednesday.

However, she attributes the increase in absentee ballot requests more to residents wanted to vote by mail with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rather than an interest in local races.

Election officials are not hearing about a lot of interest in local races, according to McLaughlin.

“I think Luzerne is going to be our most interesting. Other than that we feel it’s a little quiet,” she said.

Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino is mounting a write-in campaign for reelection. He had initially declined to run again because of health issues and took a leave of absence.

However, he declared his candidacy in September after the rest of the board had voted to express no confidence in him, accusing him of acting without board authorization in approving overtime, awarding contracts and making purchases. The state Comptrollers Office is auditing the town and there is a criminal investigation. Merlino is accused of stealing the town’s pontoon boat and buying a new one without approval. Police are investigating whether the new boat may have been stolen and how the company that sold the vessel ended up with it.

Dan Waterhouse initially was running unopposed for supervisor as a Republican.

Republican incumbent David O’Neal and newcomer James Niles, a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals, were running unopposed for reelection to four-year terms on the Town Board.

Republican Mike Fazio is facing off against Margaret Paoloni, who has the People First ballot line, for a two-year seat.

In the midst of the controversy, Merlino fired Waterhouse from his deputy supervisor position and appointed Pamela Petteys.

Petteys is running for the board as a write-in candidate, along with Roger Nelligan and Rayl Zubal, who was unsuccessful in trying to win a GOP line in the primary.

The race has gotten nasty. Merlino said there have been so many innuendos. Nothing has been proven and he believes he will be vindicated when the state completes its report.

He admitted that he may have “stretched” the bounds of his position, but said he never stole any money.

He wants an opportunity to clear his name.

“They took away my dignity, my personality, my legacy and I really feel I want to be around to weigh in on this stuff,” he said.

Merlino and his supporters have made an issue out of board members not wanting to have board meetings in person, but only through Zoom.

They pointed out that Waterhouse and candidates are having meet-and-greets — as are Merlino and his supporters.

In response, Waterhouse said that on Wednesday two town employees have immediate family members of COVID-19.

“To open it up would be the most insensitive thing I can think of,” he said.

Waterhouse has been accused of mismanaging his restaurant. He had shut it down because he had a knee operation.

“The mudslinging is awful,” he said.

Fazio said a group has been circulating a flier attacking his daughter, who was hired to record town meetings and do social media and the website. Fazio said they accused her of getting the job through nepotism and said she is censoring what is shown on the website.

Fazio said he recused himself from the vote to hire his daughter and nothing is being censored. She did not post the Sept. 13 meeting, which was supposed to be held virtually because of COVID concerns. Merlino insisted that the meeting be in person, and after the other board members left he stayed to talk to residents.

McLaughlin said the outcome of the race will not be known on Election Night. Election officials will set aside the write-in votes and then count then begin counting on Wednesday.

Warrensburg race

McLaughlin said another race that election officials are watching is in Warrensburg.

Supervisor Kevin Geraghty is seeking his fifth four-year term and fending off challenges from former Warren County Sheriff Bud York and Democrat Rich Larkin, who is a current member of the Town Board.

Two seats are up for election on the Town Board. Incumbent Republicans John Alexander and Bryan Rounds are seeking reelection and are being challenged by Janet Tallman, who has an independent ballot line.

York said he believes it is time for a change and has campaigned against the proliferation of solar arrays in town. Both York and Larkin support a moratorium on development in town.

Geraghty said previously he is running to continue work on water and sewer projects.

Queensbury at-large supervisors

Another hotly contested race is for Queensbury at-large supervisor seats in which the four Republican incumbents — Doug Beaty, Brad Magowan, Mike Wild and current board chairwoman Rachel Seeber are being challenged by Democrat Brent McDevitt.

McDevitt came to a Board of Supervisors meeting in August, claiming that supervisors have spied on county employees’ emails and leaked confidential information about juvenile delinquency cases and outpatient treatment as well as court-ordered medication for individuals with mental illnesses.

McDevitt’s criminal history, which includes convictions for drunken driving and a prison term, has been circulated in the public. Resident Travis Whitehead spoke at the county board’s meeting on Oct. 17, saying that he was seeking McDevitt to authorize the release of his criminal records and he refused.

McDevitt’s father, Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt, interrupted, arguing that it was not relevant. After the meeting adjourned, there was a heated exchange and McDevitt pushed Whitehead. Other people intervened before things escalated further.

Other races

There are two contested county supervisor races. In Glens Falls Ward 4, Democrat John Reilly is challenging Republican incumbent Dan Bruno, and in Glens Falls Ward 5, incumbent Ben Driscoll is facing a challenge from Republican Phil Russell.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough is running unopposed for reelection, but there are two contested races for Town Board seats. In the Second Ward, Democrat incumbent Harrison Freer is facing off against David Deeb in a rematch of the 2019 election.

First Ward Councilman Tony Metivier, who won the Republican nomination in a primary, is being challenged by John Kassebaum, who has an independent line.

In Glens Falls, current Ward 2 Councilman Bill Collins is running unopposed for mayor, and Ward 5 Councilman Jim Clark is running unopposed for councilman-at-large.

There are contested races in two city wards. Ward 2 features local business owner Robin Barkenhagen, president of the Glens Falls Collaborative, against Robert Landry, who is former executive director of the Glens Falls Housing Authority.

In Ward 4, software engineer and city sustainability committee member Ben Lapham is running against Hank Pelton, who is president of the Greenjackets football team and manager of Chase Sports Complex in Moreau.

In Thurman, Deb Runyon is challenging first-term incumbent Supervisor Susan Shepler. Runyon has the Republican nomination and also the Positive Change line. Shepler is running under the Your Choice banner.

Two seats are available on the Thurman Town Board. Incumbent Doug Needham and Mary Eddy are the Republican candidates. Charles Bills is running under the Working Man banner.

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Thomas Zauner.

Four candidates are seeking two seats on the Johnsburg Town Board — Arnold Stevens, Pete Olesheski, Robert Nessle and Kim Smith.

Lake George EMS proposition

Voters in Lake George will decide whether to approve creating of a special taxing district for emergency medical services. The town has been discussing the issue for a year, and after receiving a petition from residents, the Town Board voted to put the question on the November ballot.

“The new EMS district will finance a new municipal EMS department which will be run efficiently and effectively by the town, with an increase in level of service and availability, and a decrease in response times” said Supervisor Dennis Dickinson in a news release.

The town could be one of the first in upstate New York create an in-house EMS department financed by taxes. The solution is in response to chronic staffing shortages in local EMS agencies.

Elections Commissioner McLaughlin anticipates that people will take advantage of early voting, which started Saturday and continues until Oct. 31. Last year, they had about 800 people vote early and she said she hoped that would increase.

Washington County

In Washington County, there are a handful of contested supervisor races.

In Greenwich, Democrat James Nolan is challenging first-term Republican Supervisor Don Ward. Democrats James Mumby and Thomas Graves are running against Republican Liv Thygesen and Julie Sipperly for two Town Board seats.

White Creek Supervisor James Griffith, a Democrat, is seeking reelection to a second term and being challenged by Republican Sean Cossey. Republicans Gregory Woodcock and Gregory Austin, Democrat Ralph Provenza and independent candidate Nancy Moses Alexander are seeking two Town Board seats.

There is an unusual situation in Fort Edward. Lester Losaw is on the ballot as the Democratic candidate for supervisor. However, he abruptly resigned in July after a controversy in which he told then-Assessor Vicki Hayner to get a second opinion on the assessment of the Irving Tissue property. A payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with the company was coming off the books.

Hayner lowered the assessment from $22 million to $16 million. After an uproar, she resigned and Losaw followed her out the door.

A write-in candidate will determine the seat.

In Hebron, there are six candidates seeking two seats on the Town Board. Incumbent George Flint is running, along with John Long, Joseph Clark, David Getty and Paul Sokol. There is also a contested race for highway superintendent featuring incumbent Democrat Floyd Pratt being challenged by Republican Chuck Ptacek.

Republican Kingsbury Town Board members William Haessly and Daniel Washburn are being challenged by Democrat Jeffrey Zappieri.

In Cambridge Robert McIntosh, Valerie Morigerato and Lawrence Carrino are vying for two seats on the Town Board.

In Salem, Town Board incumbents Marcus Blanck and Howard Law are being challenged by Democrats Jay Bellanca and Peter Thomas.

Saratoga County

Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz is running unopposed for reelection to a second term. The Town Board race features incumbent Kyle Noonan and Mark Stewart on the Republican lines and Democrat Erin Trombley seeking two seats.

There is a countywide race for sheriff, with incumbent Michael Zurlo, on the Republican and Conservative lines, being challenged by Norman Boyea on the Working Families line.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.