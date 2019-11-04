{{featured_button_text}}

TICONDEROGA — The annual Election Day turkey dinner at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga will be held on Tuesday.

All are welcome, and takeouts will be from 4 to 5 p.m. with sit-down dining starting at 5 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.

The menu includes roasted turkey, homemade dressing and gravy, fresh mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, cranberry sauce, rolls and butter and beverages.

Homemade pies and cakes will top off the annual dinner prepared and served by members of the church.

Reservations are not necessary and tickets may be purchased at the door for $12 for adults and $6 for children. An early arrival for this popular dinner is recommended, according to a news release.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker St., up the hill from the hospital entrance. Call 518-585-7995, check the church website, www.tifumc.com, or go to Facebook for more information about this dinner and the church.

The regular “First Sunday, Free Community Fellowship Dinner” will not be held in November but will return in December.

