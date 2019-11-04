TICONDEROGA — The annual Election Day turkey dinner at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga will be held on Tuesday.
All are welcome, and takeouts will be from 4 to 5 p.m. with sit-down dining starting at 5 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.
The menu includes roasted turkey, homemade dressing and gravy, fresh mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, cranberry sauce, rolls and butter and beverages.
Homemade pies and cakes will top off the annual dinner prepared and served by members of the church.
You have free articles remaining.
Reservations are not necessary and tickets may be purchased at the door for $12 for adults and $6 for children. An early arrival for this popular dinner is recommended, according to a news release.
The First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker St., up the hill from the hospital entrance. Call 518-585-7995, check the church website, www.tifumc.com, or go to Facebook for more information about this dinner and the church.
The regular “First Sunday, Free Community Fellowship Dinner” will not be held in November but will return in December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.